Registration of acts of civil status of Ukrainians is now available abroad

On Tuesday, January 24, the government approved the provision of Ukrainian citizens who are abroad with the opportunity to receive services in the field of state registration of acts of civil status, regardless of place of residence or stay. This was announced by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Rada Taras Melnichuk.

It is noted that in the conditions of martial law before the legislative settlement, foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine get the opportunity, using the State Register of Civil Status Acts of Citizens, to carry out such state registration, make changes to the act records, renew and cancel them, regardless of the place where the paper carrier of the civil status record is stored.

In addition, they will be able to re-issue certificates of state registration of acts of civil status and extracts from the Register.

Earlier it was reported that an extract from the Unified State Register became available in Dії.