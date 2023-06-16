Lomachenko's reaction to the loss from Haney: "Everyone saw what happened"

Having failed in a responsible confrontation, Vasily Lomachenko could not contain his emotions after the fight and burst into tears. The boxer with a Ukrainian passport did not want to discuss the merit of his opponent's victory, but hinted at the controversy of such a referee's decision.

"Firstly, I want to thank my god Jesus Christ. Secondly, I thank my team: father, manager, cutman, my family, my friends. And you who came to support us. Thank you very much.

Do I feel that I deserve to be the undisputed champion? I do not want to talk about it. Everyone saw what happened today. I think I showed that I can stay in boxing, I'm in good shape. See you next time.

My dream of becoming an undisputed champion was stolen from me? I can't talk about it. It's just an awkward moment. Everything was within the rules, everything was clean.

Before the fight, I thought Haney would be better. He is a top, good boxer, but not a pound-for-pound fighter," Lomachenko said.