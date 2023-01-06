Rashists killed at least 453 children in Ukraine - Prosecutor General's Office

11:04 06 January Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at least 453 children were killed and another 877 were injured.



This was reported by the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

"As of the morning of January 6, 2023, more than 1,330 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 453 children died and more than 877 received injuries of varying severity," the report said.

In particular, on January 5 in g. Berislav, Kherson region, as a result of Russian shelling and a shell hitting a residential building, a family was killed along with their 12-year-old son.



According to the OGPU, children suffered the most in the Donetsk region - 429, Kharkov - 268, Kyiv - 117, Kherson - 83, Nikolaev - 81, Zaporozhye - 81, Chernihiv - 68, Lugansk - 65, and Dnepropetrovsk - 40. bombardments and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation damaged 3126 educational institutions, 337 of them were completely destroyed.



The OGPU reminded that the given data is not final. Work continues to install them in places of warfare, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.