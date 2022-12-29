Rocket attack on Ukraine: GNSU warns of possible problems in the operation of checkpoints at the border

12:55 29 December Kyiv, Ukraine

As of 10.00 on December 29, the checkpoints at the border worked as usual, the State Border Service of Ukraine (GNSU) reported.. At the same time, in connection with the morning missile strikes of the Russian Federation, power outages are possible, which will affect the operation of checkpoints, the GNSU warned.



It is also possible and unstable operation of electronic systems of control services due to a power outage.



According to the border guards, as of 10 am, 20 to 80 cars were waiting in line to leave Poland at all checkpoints, and 90 cars to enter Ukraine in Sheginy and 30 cars in Ugrinov.

“Passenger buses are waiting to leave for the neighboring country at almost all checkpoints, the queues reach from 2 to 10 buses. There are 3 buses to enter Ukraine at the Krakovets checkpoint and 10 buses at Sheginy," the GNSU said.

The state of the queues from the territory of neighboring states can be traced at the link

On the morning of December 29, Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine. In particular, Russian troops shelled Kyiv, Poltava, Lvov, Kharkov, Nikolaev. In total, the Russian Federation fired about 120 missiles.