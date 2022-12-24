Working Ukrainian refugees in Latvia from January 1 undertake to learn the Latvian language

17:41 07 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainians who have entered into legal labor relations in Latvia, from January 1, 2024, will have to study the Latvian language without fail.



This decision was made by the Saeima Commission for Defense, Internal Affairs and Prevention of Corruption, reports Delfi.



The commission in the second reading continued consideration of amendments to the Law on Support for the Civilian Population of Ukraine, which provides for the provision of primary support until the summer of next year.



During the meeting, important discussions concerned the proposal of the Ministry of Culture to establish that citizens of Ukraine who have started employment relations in Latvia are required to attend classes in the Latvian language from January 1, 2024. At the moment, the law of Ukraine does not provide for such requirements regarding the study of the Latvian language.



Representatives of the association "I want to help refugees" stated that such an obligation is not imposed on any other group in Latvia, and not everyone will be able to fulfill it.. The Association also emphasized that it is much more important to ensure the availability of courses, as there is a demand for them, but courses are currently not available.



As a result, the proposal on the obligation of Ukrainian refugees to attend Latvian language courses from January 1, 2024 was supported by 6 out of 11 deputies in the commission.



The commission also supported in the second final reading the amendments to the Law on support of citizens of Ukraine as a whole.



The current version of the law provides that Ukrainian refugees in Latvia will receive support until December 31 of this year. However, the amendments, supported by the commission in the second reading, provide that primary support will be provided no longer than until June 30, 2023.



The amendments also provide that the state will continue to provide housing to Ukrainians who need it, but also no longer than until June 30, 2023.