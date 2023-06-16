The work of rescuers in the Kherson region: 52 people were rescued, including children

10:30 07 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In the course of eliminating the consequences of Russian terror in the Kherson region, rescuers continue their active work.



The head of the State Emergency Service (GSChS), Sergei Kruk, said that almost 800 rescuers and over 170 pieces of special equipment were involved in the operation.



It is important to note that over the past 24 hours, 52 people have been rescued, including two children.



Sergey Kruk also stressed that, if necessary, the State Emergency Service is ready to mobilize another 250 personnel and more than 60 units of reserve equipment.



He published a series of photographs illustrating the scale of destruction in the Kherson region caused by the explosion of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station by the occupiers.



The work of rescuers continues, and they are doing everything possible to help the victims and cope with the consequences of this act of terror.