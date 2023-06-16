Counteraction to the crimes of the Russian Federation: Zelensky opened the Center for the Protection of the Rights of the Child

11:27 31 May Kyiv, Ukraine

A Center for the Protection of the Rights of the Child has been created in Ukraine, which will deal with the return of deported children home. The opening of the center was attended by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I want to return the children to Ukraine, and as soon as possible, while they are children. It's the most important! During the opening of the Center for the Protection of the Rights of the Child, which will counteract Russia's crimes against Ukrainian children, I got acquainted with the Bring Kids Back UA action plan," he wrote.

He noted that the Ukrainian authorities, foreign governments and international organizations are joining their efforts for the return of all the little citizens of Ukraine to their homeland.

"The first step has been taken: 371 children are at home, in Ukraine. I want to return everyone, and, probably, the main meaning is in the name of the program: Bring Kids Back UA. I frankly wish us to return all the children home to Ukraine, and I fully support this program," the president said.

In turn, the adviser - the presidential commissioner for children's rights and children's rehabilitation Daria Gerasimchuk spoke about the blocks that make up the Bring Kids Back UA plan, the OP reports.

In particular, these are:

return of Ukrainian children deported by Russia;

development of family forms of education;

reintegration of children returned from the Russian Federation, organization of their socialization and educational initiatives;

rescue and protection of the children of Ukraine;

fixing crimes and bringing the Russian Federation to justice;

inter-parliamentary interaction;

communication and community events; and development of home education infrastructure.

Responsible state bodies are assigned to each of the blocks.