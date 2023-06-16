Counteraction to the crimes of the Russian Federation: Zelensky opened the Center for the Protection of the Rights of the Child

A Center for the Protection of the Rights of the Child has been created in Ukraine, which will deal with the return of deported children home. The opening of the center was attended by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
He noted that the Ukrainian authorities, foreign governments and international organizations are joining their efforts for the return of all the little citizens of Ukraine to their homeland.
In turn, the adviser - the presidential commissioner for children's rights and children's rehabilitation Daria Gerasimchuk spoke about the blocks that make up the Bring Kids Back UA plan, the OP reports.
In particular, these are:
- return of Ukrainian children deported by Russia;
- development of family forms of education;
- reintegration of children returned from the Russian Federation, organization of their socialization and educational initiatives;
- rescue and protection of the children of Ukraine;
- fixing crimes and bringing the Russian Federation to justice;
- inter-parliamentary interaction;
- communication and community events; and development of home education infrastructure.
Responsible state bodies are assigned to each of the blocks.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments