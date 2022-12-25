They ask for victory and peace: the Ministry of Defense showed children's letters to St. Nicholas

12:59 19 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense showed the children's letters to St. Nicholas, in which they ask for help for the Ukrainian defenders, for victory and peace in Ukraine. The letters were posted on the department's Facebook page.

"Little Ukrainians ask for peace, protection for Ukraine, superpower and victory for our defenders. Today, every warrior is the earthly helper of Nicholas, protecting us from misfortune and misfortune. We are proud and thank our defenders! May Saint Nicholas the Wonderworker hear the prayers of all Ukrainians, strengthen the health and strength of our defenders, and help us on the path to our victory! Congratulations on a bright holiday," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that this year the letters to Nikolai are very special.

"Dear St. Nicholas! On February 24, everything changed, but we are holding on. Many tears were shed. Many went abroad. I want to wish our Armed Forces health, help, military equipment. If I were older, I would give them everything. Thank you, with respect, a student of the Strelsky Lyceum, Sofia.

"Dear Saint Nicholas. Of course, all children will want sweets with gifts, but our warriors also though gifts and the best gift for them is courage, stamina, health, a lot of equipment and weapons. Now is not an easy time and it is these gifts that will give us victory. In the meantime, this is the best gift for the whole of Ukraine. Thank you for your attention!"

"Saint Nicholas! My name is Oksana, I am eleven years old. I want to ask you to bring weapons, clothes, food to the soldiers so that they are warm and have something to eat.. Thanks!"

"Hello! My dear and beloved Nikolay! This year I didn't even think about something material for myself. I thought only about the military, who this year will not be with their relatives or children. Some children will celebrate this holiday without their parents, some will not be able to celebrate at all, because they died during the aggression of our enemy. All I want this year is only one thing, peace, goodness, happiness and, most importantly, warmth to all of Ukraine.. Forces and equipment to our Armed Forces of Ukraine. Goodness, health, peaceful sky, happiness, well-being, I want to wish my own family and relatives.