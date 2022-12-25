Industrial enterprises can switch to night work schedule - Cabinet of Ministers

10:47 10 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Industrial facilities in Ukraine may switch to a night work schedule in order to save energy resources. This was announced on Friday, December 9, by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

At the same time, he noted that the list of electricity consumers by priority will operate in the country, in which business (except for critically important and involved in defense) is in last place.

“We understand that such a prioritization may raise questions for businesses. Therefore, we are developing recommendations for the industrial sector, in particular, on the partial or complete transfer of enterprises to night shifts,” Shmygal said.

Recall that the areas with the most difficult situation with light are named. These are Odessa, Kherson and Kharkiv regions.

As reported, Ukrenergo explained the new emergency shutdowns.