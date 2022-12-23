Prosecutors recorded 154 facts of sexual violence by the military of Russia

15:14 13 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale military aggression, Ukrainian prosecutors have recorded 154 facts of sexual violence by Russian military personnel.



According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, 6 servicemen of the Russian Federation were informed about the suspicion. Indictments against 2 people were sent to court, one person was convicted.

"New facts of conflict-related sexual violence are being established in the de-occupied territories. Joint mobile groups of prosecutors, international experts and psychologists are working there," the OGPU said.

The press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General reports that in the Kherson region, Russian servicemen raped a woman for 4 months. Another local resident has been systematically stripped and tortured since March 2022. In particular, doused with boiling water.



Prosecutors also reported facts of gender-based violence, when the wives of Ukrainian defenders who participated in the ATO or related to the Armed Forces of Ukraine were taken away from their families and tortured.