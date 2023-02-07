The UN Development Program will repair 50 schools in Ukraine damaged by the Russian Federation

14:19 07 February Kyiv, Ukraine

About 21,000 pupils will be able to return to education in 50 schools damaged by Russian aggression, renovated by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in accordance with health, safety and environmental standards.

This was reported to the UNDP.

"A recently signed agreement between the European Union and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) worth 14 million euros (518 million hryvnia) will allow renovation work to begin in a number of schools in 2023 to provide the best learning environment for more than 21,000 schoolchildren," reads the statement. message.

Damaged buildings were chosen in agreement with the government of Ukraine. Renovations will include new windows, roof repairs and plumbing replacements.. It is also planned to repair or reconstruct heating systems, check the operation of sirens, which, if necessary, will be replaced. In addition, it is planned to re-equip the bomb shelters to ensure the safety of children in the event of a threat of air strikes.. All repair work will be carried out taking into account the standards of accessibility, environmental friendliness and energy efficiency, UNDP notes.

“We are proud that, together with our partner, the United Nations Development Programme, we are helping Ukrainian children gain access to a safe learning environment. Children are the future of Ukraine, and it is important that they have the opportunity to study at school,” said the head of the EU Office for Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid in Ukraine, Claudia Amaral.

According to Jako Silje, Acting UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine, the strategic partnership with the European Union helps UNDP respond quickly to Ukraine's urgent needs. Silje added that good cooperation with local authorities and community representatives will help ensure that repairs are carried out quickly and efficiently.

"We have an ambitious task ahead of us - to make sure that tens of thousands of children, their teachers, parents and members of the local community feel safe in the renovated schools, " Silje said.

It is also important to ensure that schools are restored in such a way that they become better than they were, in accordance with the principles of sustainable development aimed at developing a green, circular economy, added the UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine.