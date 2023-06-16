Ukraine's accession program to the OECD: reforms, cooperation and new standards

17:05 07 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The program for Ukraine's accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has been launched. The program will support the reforms, restoration and renewal of Ukraine, and its implementation will open the way to the Roadmap for obtaining membership in the "club of successful countries".

It was launched by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal, together with OECD Secretary General Matthias Kormann and British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley.

"Over the past six months, we have made significant progress in deepening cooperation with the OECD. In February, Ukraine joined the OECD working group on bribery, and in March, the Organization's Liaison Office was opened in Kiev," the Prime Minister said.

He noted that Ukraine expects to join the OECD as a full member in the foreseeable future, as these are new investment projects, new foreign companies in the Ukrainian market and better living standards.