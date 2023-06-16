Car re-registration procedure has become even more convenient and affordable - Ministry of Internal Affairs

11:36 14 June Kyiv, Ukraine

When re-registering a used vehicle, with the exception of importing used vehicles from abroad for the first time, an expert study is not mandatory.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs with reference to the corresponding resolution adopted by the government.

“To buy and sell a car, you need to: sign up for an electronic queue for a specific date and time and get the service, spending only about 25 minutes,” the message says.

At the same time, Deputy Interior Minister Bohdan Drapyatyi explained that, at the request of the seller or buyer, it is possible to conduct an expert study of the vehicle and registration documents for it.