Accepting the president's criticism, NEURC canceled the decision to increase the water tariff

13:24 03 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Good news for the population: after criticizing the president, the National Commission for State Regulation in the Sphere of Energy and Public Utilities (NCREKU), on July 3, decided to refuse to increase water tariffs and canceled its decision of June 29.

So, today, during an open meeting, the head of the commission, Konstantin Ushchapovsky, said that for the period of martial law, the position of President Volodymyr Zelensky is sufficient reason for the NEURC to cancel its decision.

"The Supreme Commander-in-Chief (President - ed.) during the period of martial law spoke out against the decision to revise the tariffs for water supply and drainage, which is a self-sufficient basis for canceling the decision taken by the commission. At the same time, the Prime Minister of Ukraine noted the need for additional consultations on such a decision," he said.

After that, Uschapovsky proposed to cancel the resolution of June 29, 2023, and he was supported unanimously. He also instructed to urgently prepare the necessary materials for additional consultations with the government on water tariffs.

Recall, last Thursday, NEURC decided to increase tariffs for centralized water supply and sanitation by an average of 32%, depending on the water utility. This increase was to take place in two stages.

In turn, Zelensky said that this was "to put it mildly, a shameful decision" and assured that "we cannot and will not take such decisions calmly."

As you know, from June 1, the Cabinet of Ministers raised electricity tariffs for the population - up to 2.64 UAH / kWh.