President Zelensky arrives in Saudi Arabia for important talks

16:30 19 May Kyiv, Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky traveled to Saudi Arabia as part of the visit. He announced his trip on Friday, May 19, via the Telegram messenger.

"I just arrived in Saudi Arabia. Very soon I will speak at the Arab League summit and hold constructive talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman al-Saud," Zelensky said.

He stressed that Ukraine's top priorities include the return of political prisoners and temporarily occupied territories, as well as the release of captives and illegally deported citizens.



In addition, he intends to present the Formula of Peace, involving the maximum number of states, and ensure energy security in the coming winter..