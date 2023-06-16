President Zelensky visited the Kherson region after the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station

12:11 08 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On June 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky made a working trip to the Kherson region, where the Russian invaders blew up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station and caused flooding of dozens of settlements.



Zelensky shared information about this in his Telegram account.



During the coordination meeting on liquidation of the consequences of the explosion of the dam of the Kakhovskaya HPP, important issues were discussed: the current operational situation in the region, the organization of the evacuation of the population from potential flood zones, measures to eliminate the emergency after the explosion of the dam, as well as ensuring the life support of the affected territories.



The President also noted the need to restore the ecosystem of the region and discuss the operational military situation in the zone of a man-made disaster.



Zelensky stressed the importance of assessing losses and allocating funds to compensate affected residents, as well as the need to develop a program to compensate for losses or relocate businesses within the Kherson region.