President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Ukrainians on the New Year

08:40 01 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The new year 2023 will be the year of victory for Ukraine. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in his Telegram channel.

“To wish miracles today? Ukrainians have been creating them themselves for a long time. Want real friends? We have already found out exactly who they are. Do you want sincere love? This year we felt it like never before. Want faith and hope? Both have long been in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Do you want home comfort? He is where we and our loved ones are.. Wish for the world? It is in each of us, even when there is no electricity. Looking for adventure and travel? Now the Ukrainians have received too many of them. So today there's only one wish. And it will be embodied not by a miracle, but by our labor. Fight. Mutual assistance. Humanity. Happy New Year! The year of our victory," Zelensky said.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the people of Ukraine with a New Year's address.