The President of Ukraine congratulated the employees of the State Special Communications Service on the holiday

15:41 25 May Kyiv, Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the employees of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine on their professional holiday.

This professional holiday is celebrated in Ukraine for the first time, since in April of this year Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree establishing May 25 as the Day of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine.

The President came to the special signalmen. He delivered a speech to them and presented them with awards.

"Today, it is important first of all to thank. Everyone and everyone who provides reliable communication between our people, Ukraine, our defense - all Ukrainians. Who protects communication lines, restores damaged communications, who protects the cyberspace of our state," he said.

He noted that their work literally unites Ukrainians, gives Ukrainian soldiers, Ukraine "to be effective in defense, and our people simply understand what is happening, and hear, see their relatives and friends."