The President congratulated Ukrainian energy workers on their professional holiday

10:30 22 December Kyiv, Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated power engineers on their professional holiday and thanked them for their work under war conditions.

"Even if the enemy can temporarily leave us without light, he will still never be able to leave us without the desire to fix everything, fix it and return it to normal. And this is a great merit of our power engineers. Thanks to each and every one for your work - around the clock, without interruption , at maximum. Together we will overcome any darkness," the head of state wrote on Telegram.

Recall that during the war, Ukraine experienced a number of attacks on energy infrastructure facilities. The latest drone raid took place on December 19, with Kyiv as its main target.