08:47 09 February Kyiv, Ukraine

During Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to France, French President Emmanuel Macron awarded the President of Ukraine with the Order of the Legion of Honor.



The head of France announced this on Twitter.

"Respect to Ukraine and its people. Respect to you, dear Vladimir, for your courage and devotion," he said.

As you know, the Order of the Legion of Honor is the highest award in France.