Estonian President Alar Karis arrived in Ukraine on an important visit

Estonian President Alar Karis arrived on an important visit to Ukraine, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky confirms.
During the meeting of the two heads of state, Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his gratitude to Estonia for its prompt and significant support during Russia's full-scale invasion.
During the meeting of the two heads of state, Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his gratitude to Estonia for its prompt and significant support during Russia's full-scale invasion.
The visit of Estonian President Alar Karis underlines the friendly and close relations between Estonia and Ukraine, as well as Estonia's support for the Ukrainian defense sector in difficult times.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments