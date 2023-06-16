Estonian President Alar Karis arrived in Ukraine on an important visit

16:38 02 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Estonian President Alar Karis arrived on an important visit to Ukraine, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky confirms.



During the meeting of the two heads of state, Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his gratitude to Estonia for its prompt and significant support during Russia's full-scale invasion.

"Estonia was one of the first countries to provide assistance to Ukraine, and its contribution to our defense is the most visible and significant, given the ratio of aid to the country's GDP. We express our deep gratitude for all the support," Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed.



The visit of Estonian President Alar Karis underlines the friendly and close relations between Estonia and Ukraine, as well as Estonia's support for the Ukrainian defense sector in difficult times.