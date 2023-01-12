The prime minister named the cities where they will begin to restore housing as part of UNITED24

16:21 12 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The first objects to be rebuilt within the framework of the UNITED24 platform will be houses in Irpin, Borodianka, Gostomel, the villages of Buzovaya and Milaya in the Kyiv region.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmygal during a visit to Irpin, Kyiv region.

"Today, by a government team in the unsubdued city. Irpin showed the Russian invaders what the power of Ukrainian weapons and the Ukrainian spirit is. It is from here that we launch the first restoration projects within the United24 platform. 18 residential buildings will be restored in Irpin, Borodyanka, Gostomel, the villages of Buzovo and Mila.

The head of government noted that thanks to the president's initiative, most of the amount needed for restoration was collected on the United24 platform.

"This week, the government allocated the first UAH 465 million to start restoration now. More than 4,000 people will be able to return to their own homes. We will restore and rebuild everything that the enemy has damaged and destroyed. We already understand where to get UAH 110 billion for restoration this year. 2023 will be the year of our victory and the year of the beginning of our great recovery," Shmyhal said.

I am grateful to partners and friends from all over the world who support us on this path. United in protection - united in recovery.