Prime Minister of Moldova paid a visit to Bucha and Irpin

Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilitsa on Tuesday, December 6, visited Bucha and Irpin. It is reported by NewsMaker.
She also noted that she supports the initiative of an international investigation of war crimes committed by the military of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine.
According to Gavrilitsa, Moldova remains a friend and partner of Ukraine and will continue to support it.
According to Gavrilitsa, Moldova remains a friend and partner of Ukraine and will continue to support it.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments