Prime Minister of Moldova paid a visit to Bucha and Irpin

17:10 06 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilitsa on Tuesday, December 6, visited Bucha and Irpin. It is reported by NewsMaker.

"I saw with my own eyes burned houses, schools, kindergartens, broken roads. But the most painful thing was to see crosses in the gardens. Not a single photo or video will convey what I saw here, on the spot," Gavrilitsa said.

She also noted that she supports the initiative of an international investigation of war crimes committed by the military of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine.



According to Gavrilitsa, Moldova remains a friend and partner of Ukraine and will continue to support it.