Chairman of NJSC Naftogaz: Ukraine will ensure the heating season without gas imports

16:46 29 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Oleksiy Chernyshov, Chairman of the Board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, expressed confidence that Ukraine will be able to provide the 2023-2024 heating season without gas imports.



In an exclusive interview with NV, Chernyshov emphasized that the country is planning a significant increase in gas production this year.



It is expected that 13.5 billion cubic meters of gas will be produced, and this amount, combined with expectations from private producers, will provide enough Ukrainian gas to safely pass the heating season.



Chernyshov also noted that despite the ongoing military risks, Naftogaz decided to join the Aggregate EU platform for joint gas purchases.. This gives the company the opportunity to promptly order additional volumes of fuel in case of negative developments.



However, he stressed that such a scenario is related to the war factor, and in general, Ukraine has the second largest proven gas reserves in Europe. The head of Naftogaz emphasized the need for more active use of this potential of the country.



Thus, Alexey Chernyshov expresses optimistic confidence in the energy independence of Ukraine and calls for the maximum use of internal resources to ensure the energy security of the country.