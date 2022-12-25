Entrepreneurs will be able to receive an extract from the Unified State Register in "Die"

16:33 12 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ministry of Digital Transformation is testing a new function: entrepreneurs will be able to receive extracts from the Unified State Register (USR) through the Diya portal.

“Previously, to get this extract, you had to go to the Center for the Provision of Administrative Services (TSAU), pay an administrative fee of 120 hryvnias and wait for the document for 24 hours,” the Ministry of Digital Development emphasized.

Fedorov recalled that an excerpt from the Unified State Register confirms that a person is engaged or has been engaged in business before. It is also needed to participate in a tender, conclude an agreement and receive banking services.

What will change:

an extract can be obtained on the Diya portal online without visiting state institutions;

the function will cost 90 hryvnia instead of 120;

you can pay by card directly on the portal.

Who can take part in testing: