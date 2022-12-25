Entrepreneurs will be able to receive an extract from the Unified State Register in "Die"

The Ministry of Digital Transformation is testing a new function: entrepreneurs will be able to receive extracts from the Unified State Register (USR) through the Diya portal.
Fedorov recalled that an excerpt from the Unified State Register confirms that a person is engaged or has been engaged in business before. It is also needed to participate in a tender, conclude an agreement and receive banking services.
What will change:
- an extract can be obtained on the Diya portal online without visiting state institutions;
- the function will cost 90 hryvnia instead of 120;
- you can pay by card directly on the portal.
Who can take part in testing:
- those who are or were entrepreneurs;
- have an electronic signature.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments