The government may allow men with a "reservation" from the call to travel abroad

14:24 27 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The authorities are preparing changes to the legislation on booking employees from conscription, which will provide for permission to travel abroad during martial law.



The Minister of Economy Yulia Sviridenko spoke about this in an interview with Forbes.

“Taking into account the draft of the new regulation on booking, a separate “business trip” procedure has lost its meaning, because booked persons will be able to freely cross the border if they have the necessary documents, ” Sviridenko explained.

The Minister noted that the new booking project is already being approved by the Cabinet of Ministers. At the same time, the final decision will remain with the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff, Sviridenko stressed.

"There can be no other position, because the war continues in the country. Our task is not to allow everyone to leave, our task is to help a working business go abroad to conclude new contracts, agreements, participate in exhibitions, etc.," she explained.

The new booking criteria include employees working in the public sector, enterprises performing mobilization tasks, manufacturing products for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and having a critical importance for the economy.