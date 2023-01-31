Electricity consumption is growing due to the weather, there is a shortage in the energy system

Electricity consumption in Ukraine continues to grow due to the cold snap. There is a significant deficit in the energy system. Also, several blocks of thermal power plants were put into repair for technological reasons.
This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo on the morning of January 31.. Due to Russian attacks, electricity generation at operating power plants cannot fully cover consumption.
On the morning of January 31, no limits were exceeded, emergency shutdowns are not applied.
