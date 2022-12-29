Parcels from Ukrposhta can be picked up without documents

In all branches of "Ukrposhta" you can now receive a parcel without documents. You can verify your identity using an SMS message.
This was announced by the company.
At the same time, the innovation will be valid for individuals and provided that the sender has indicated the recipient's phone number.
In addition, without documents, it will be impossible to pick up parcels with a declared value of more than 15,000 hryvnias or with a cash on delivery of more than 5,000 hryvnias.
If we are talking about an international shipment, you can pick up a parcel without a document, the declared value of which does not exceed UAH 20,000.
Also, the parcel must not contain the marks "Hand in person" or "Summon".
