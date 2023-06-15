After the start of a full-scale war, Ukrainians began to drink alcohol more often.

10:28 31 May Kyiv, Ukraine

28% of Ukrainians admit that they increased their alcohol consumption after the start of a full-scale war, and 26% say they drink more alcohol now than before the war, according to a survey by the Ukrainian Institute for the Future.

The majority of respondents (82%) drink alcoholic beverages. Several times a month or less 64%. For 16% of respondents, drinking alcohol is an important way to relax and unwind.

"There are also differences in the number of drinkers in different regions of Ukraine. There are relatively more of those who drink alcohol among the residents of Kiev, but the frequency of alcohol consumption in different regions does not differ significantly," the report says.

Among the activities that Ukrainians have been enjoying lately are chatting with family, children, friends, walking outdoors, watching movies and TV series at home, spending time on YouTube or social networks, listening to music (more often for young people) and reading and communicating with pets (more for older people).