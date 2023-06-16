Priests of the UOC-MP must leave Lavra within 3 days - Ministry of Culture

14:23 06 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Commission of the Ministry of Culture completed work in the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra and signed an act of acceptance and transfer with the National Reserve. In total, 79 objects were checked and returned to the use of the state.

The UOC-MP must leave the Lavra within three working days, Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko said.

"Yesterday, June 5, 2023, the commission of the ICIP for the acceptance and transfer of state property of the Lavra completed its work and signed with the reserve an act of acceptance and transfer of state property of the National Reserve Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, which confirmed the transfer of state property for use by the reserve," he wrote. .

According to the minister, in total, the commission checked and returned 79 objects in various conditions to the state's ownership.

"The UOC-MP allowed unauthorized restructuring, completion, redevelopment of cultural heritage monuments and the construction of new buildings on the territory of the reserve. We will still deal with all this," Tkachenko said.

He also said that after the reserve sent the UOC-MP a demand for immediate departure, termination of use and return of its property to the reserve, the church must do this within three working days from the date of its receipt.

"In case of refusal, there will be a court to make an appropriate decision to remove obstacles to the reserve in the use of property. Today, representatives of the monastery refused to accept the act of acceptance and transfer of state property through the office. The reserve sent all the documents by mail and in electronic format," the minister added.

Recall that on April 12, the commission of the Ministry of Culture began work on the territory of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra and recorded the first violations. An application was filed for a crime under the article on illegal search work at an archaeological heritage site, destruction, destruction or damage to cultural heritage sites (Article 298 of the Criminal Code).



As you know, the former abbot of the Lavra, Metropolitan Pavel, is under house arrest.