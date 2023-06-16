Priests of the UOC-MP must leave Lavra within 3 days - Ministry of Culture

Commission of the Ministry of Culture completed work in the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra and signed an act of acceptance and transfer with the National Reserve. In total, 79 objects were checked and returned to the use of the state.
The UOC-MP must leave the Lavra within three working days, Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko said.
According to the minister, in total, the commission checked and returned 79 objects in various conditions to the state's ownership.
He also said that after the reserve sent the UOC-MP a demand for immediate departure, termination of use and return of its property to the reserve, the church must do this within three working days from the date of its receipt.
Recall that on April 12, the commission of the Ministry of Culture began work on the territory of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra and recorded the first violations. An application was filed for a crime under the article on illegal search work at an archaeological heritage site, destruction, destruction or damage to cultural heritage sites (Article 298 of the Criminal Code).
As you know, the former abbot of the Lavra, Metropolitan Pavel, is under house arrest.
