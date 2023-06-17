Help from Britain: boats and filters for flood control transferred to the State Emergency Service

09:12 17 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian rescuers of the State Emergency Service received humanitarian assistance from the British Government to combat the consequences of flooding in the south of the country caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station by Russian invaders.



According to the State Emergency Service, the assistance includes 11 inflatable boats with accessories, one metal boat and seven water filters.

"We express our gratitude for the support and appreciate the help from the international community," the representatives of the service emphasized.

Additional information about the contents of the shipment is not available at the moment.