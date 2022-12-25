Poland introduced payment for Ukrainians who live in places of accommodation

12:35 30 November Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian refugees in Poland from March next year will have to pay for accommodation in places of accommodation.



This was announced by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.



According to the decision of the Polish government, from March 1, 2023, payment will be introduced for refugees who stay in collective accommodation institutions for more than 120 days. At first they will cover 50% of the cost of living, after a few months - 75%.



This obligation will not apply, in particular, to people with disabilities, children, pregnant women, persons of retirement age and persons who are raising more than three children.



In addition, citizens of Ukraine who came to Poland after the start of the war on February 24 must apply for a PESEL number without fail. For those of them who get a number and leave Poland, it will be frozen.