Poland handed over tanks and pumps to Ukraine to eliminate the consequences of flooding

Poland handed over to Ukraine 10 large water tanks and 10 high-performance pumps for pumping water from flooded areas as a result of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station being blown up by the Russians.
This was announced on Twitter by the Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration of Poland, Mariusz Kaminsky.
The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs also thanked the leadership of the Polish Fire Service, which provided this assistance.
