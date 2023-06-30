Poland and Hungary opposed the resolution to support Ukrainian refugees

14:41 30 June Kyiv, Ukraine

During the current summit of the European Union, the Czech Republic initiated the formulation of financial assistance to countries hosting refugees from Ukraine, but due to the position of Poland and Hungary, support is in jeopardy.



According to Radio Prague International, this was announced in Brussels before the start of the second day of the European Council meeting by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala. According to him, Poland and Hungary oppose Czech interests.



As the newspaper notes, the statement of the Czech Prime Minister was made after the leaders of 27 EU countries suspended the debate on migration policy for about an hour on the night of Friday, June 30, without adopting a joint resolution. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban blocked the talks, demanding that decisions be taken unanimously.. They protested against the recent agreement of the majority of the states of the European Union, which should share the burden of receiving migrants among all EU members.

"Poland and Hungary are excluding almost any text that mentions migration. I don't think it's a good thing," Fiala told reporters before continuing the talks.

The solidarity principle underlying the migration agreement states that countries that refuse to accept migrants can pay 20,000 euros per person.



The agreement was approved by a qualified majority earlier this month. Poland and Hungary lost in this process. Their goal at the summit was to challenge the validity of this decision, according to Radio Prague International.