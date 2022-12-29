Ukrzaliznytsia trains are delayed due to a blackout

10:07 29 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrzaliznytsia warns citizens about the delay of trains for no more than 30 minutes due to a blackout.



This was reported by the press service of the UZ.



So, due to problems with power supply, 5 out of 77 trains follow with a delay:



№7/8 Odessa-Glavnaya - Kharkiv +2:37

№1/2 Kharkiv - Ivano-Frankivsk +1:07

№129/130 Kremenchuk - Vorokhta +0:39

№149/150 Poltava-South - Chernivtsi +0:39

№65/66 Uman - Kharkiv +0:37

Kyiv city train runs on schedule, stations have backup power



Boarding and disembarking trains is carried out through underground passages, where possible.



In case of a delay due to an alarm on their train, passengers can travel with the same ticket within 24 hours by any other flight of the same direction.