Ukrzaliznytsia trains are delayed due to a blackout

Ukrzaliznytsia warns citizens about the delay of trains for no more than 30 minutes due to a blackout.
This was reported by the press service of the UZ.
So, due to problems with power supply, 5 out of 77 trains follow with a delay:
№7/8 Odessa-Glavnaya - Kharkiv +2:37
№1/2 Kharkiv - Ivano-Frankivsk +1:07
№129/130 Kremenchuk - Vorokhta +0:39
№149/150 Poltava-South - Chernivtsi +0:39
№65/66 Uman - Kharkiv +0:37
Kyiv city train runs on schedule, stations have backup power
Boarding and disembarking trains is carried out through underground passages, where possible.
In case of a delay due to an alarm on their train, passengers can travel with the same ticket within 24 hours by any other flight of the same direction.
