Ukrzaliznytsia trains are delayed due to a blackout

10:07 29 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrzaliznytsia warns citizens about the delay of trains for no more than 30 minutes due to a blackout.

This was reported by the press service of the UZ.

So, due to problems with power supply, 5 out of 77 trains follow with a delay:

№7/8 Odessa-Glavnaya - Kharkiv +2:37
№1/2 Kharkiv - Ivano-Frankivsk +1:07
№129/130 Kremenchuk - Vorokhta +0:39
№149/150 Poltava-South - Chernivtsi +0:39
№65/66 Uman - Kharkiv +0:37
Kyiv city train runs on schedule, stations have backup power

Boarding and disembarking trains is carried out through underground passages, where possible.

In case of a delay due to an alarm on their train, passengers can travel with the same ticket within 24 hours by any other flight of the same direction.
"Our train 38 Zaporozhye-Kyiv arrived 20 minutes late because it was delayed at the Slavgorod-Sinelnikovo section: in the middle of the track lay the wreckage of the downed Shahed". We note that the air defense forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are the only ones who are officially allowed to litter on the tracks of Ukrzaliznytsia," the company said.