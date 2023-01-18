Intercity trains to be equipped with Starlink systems by the end of the year - Ukrzaliznytsia

08:28 18 January Kyiv, Ukraine





Wi-Fi from Starlink on the train on the route Kyiv-Kharkov was tested for 100 days. The average Internet speed per port was 65.7 Mbps (as home Internet), and uninterrupted Internet access was provided on 96.7% of the route. Intercity trains will be equipped with Starlink systems, said Oleksandr Kamyshin, chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia.

"Vice Prime Minister Kubrakov outlined the task for us now to deploy a pilot on all Intercity trains. The task will be completed by the end of the year," the head of the railway operator said.

According to him, the train was equipped with Starlink and tested on different routes for more than 100 days.. Kamyshin added that he called Deputy Prime Minister Mikhail Fedorov from the train and thanked him for his support.



Fedorov said that Ukrzaliznytsia has already received 450 Starlink terminals and will receive another part by the end of the year.