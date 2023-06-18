Flooding in Mykolaiv region: 35 buildings remain flooded

12:42 17 June Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of the blowing up of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station by Russian troops, 35 buildings remain flooded in the Nikolaev region, as well as vegetable gardens, wells and basements on the territories of private households in the Bashtansky district.



This is reported by the State Emergency Service in its Telegram channel.



At the moment, an operational headquarters is operating in the city of Snigirevka to eliminate the consequences. Three working sites were created, which are located in the villages of Afanasievka, Novovasilievka and Pavlovka.



In the course of the work, rescuers evacuated 154 people from the village of Afanasyevka, including 7 children, and 8 people from the village of Novovasilyevka.



On June 16, work was carried out to pump out water in 9 settlements, including the villages of Grechanovka, Novosofievka, Mikhailovka, Afanasovka, Yurievka, Novovasilievka, Galaganovka, Elizavetovka and Veseliy Kut.



To eliminate the emergency, an additional unit of the State Emergency Service was involved, including 38 people and 11 pieces of equipment.



As a result, 357 cubic meters of water were pumped out of 21 households, including cellars (13), wells (11) and yards (1). Assistance was also provided to 80 people.



The total volume of pumped water is 1780 cubic meters from 109 households.