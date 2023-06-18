Flooding in the Kherson region: the water level is gradually decreasing

11:30 17 June Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the latest data received on the morning of June 17, about 30 settlements of the Kherson region are still flooded in the Kherson region, and the water level is 109 cm.



According to information from the State Emergency Service (GSChS), there is a gradual decrease in the water level on the Dnieper River in the area of the Kherson post. At the moment it is 1.09 meters.



11 settlements (with 1509 houses) on the right bank of the Dnieper River, as well as 17 settlements in the temporarily occupied territory, remain flooded.



The total number of evacuated people in the region is 2782 people.



At the same time, in Nikolayevshchina 35 buildings remain flooded, as well as garden plots, wells and cellars in private houses in the Bashtansky district.