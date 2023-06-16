Undermining the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station: victims of flooding will receive financial assistance

10:53 16 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The government approved the decision to pay financial assistance to victims of flooding as a result of the Russians undermining the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers allocated 564,875,000 hryvnias to the Kherson and Nikolaev regional military administrations to help the affected population as a result of the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station," the report says.

Payments will be organized by Kherson and Nikolaev OVAs.



It is noted that each person affected by flooding will be provided with a one-time financial assistance in the amount of 5 thousand hryvnias.



In addition, according to a general agreement with partners of Ukraine, all victims will receive additional financial assistance from the UN International Organization for Migration.. It will amount to 6600 hryvnia per person.