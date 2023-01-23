Support for Ukraine to join NATO has grown

17:55 23 January Kyiv, Ukraine



Support for NATO membership has risen again in recent months to the highest level in history. In a referendum, this initiative would be supported by 86% of Ukrainians.



These are the results of a survey by the "Rating" group, conducted on January 14-16.



Only 3% of respondents would oppose joining NATO, 8% would not vote.



87% of those polled would support Ukraine's accession to the European Union in the event of a referendum, against - 3%, would not vote - 8%.



Support for accession to the EU and NATO is almost unanimous among representatives of all macro-regions, age and property groups.



In October, according to a poll by the same "Rating", accession to NATO was supported by a then-record 83% of respondents.



80% of Ukrainians surveyed have a positive attitude towards the idea of creating a military-political union consisting of Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania. 6% are against such a merger, 9% are indifferent.



Survey audience: the population of Ukraine aged 18 years and older in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbass, as well as territories where at the time of the survey there is no Ukrainian mobile communication.



Sample population: 1000 respondents. Survey method: CATI (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews - telephone interviews using a computer). The error of the representativeness of the study with a confidence probability of 0.95: no more than 3.1%.



Recall that at the end of September, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine had signed an application for accelerated entry into the North Atlantic Alliance.