Support from Taiwan: cars and water pipes for Nikolaev

The Nikolaev mayor announces the receipt of humanitarian aid from the government of Taiwan.
The city received six utility vehicles and more than 5 kilometers of water pipes of various diameters.
Assistance was transferred to Nikolaev through the public organization ANTS with the support of the Taiwanese government..
These resources will be used to maintain and repair the city's communal infrastructure.
