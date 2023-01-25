MMA World Cup winner Eduard Kostritsa died near Bakhmut

Another loss for Ukrainian sports. Eduard Kostritsa, the winner of the MMA World Cup, died at the hands of the Russian invaders. A 30-year-old athlete with the call sign "Dangerous" defended Bakhmut and was killed on January 23.
The National MMA Federation of Ukraine announced the death of the famous athlete.
In 2019, Kostrica won a silver medal at the European MMA Championships. And in 2021, he became the owner of the World Cup in mixed martial arts in the weight of 52 kg in Prague. At that tournament in the Czech Republic, the Ukrainian team was the best in the youth team standings and the third in the adult standings.
Kostrytsia was also a member of the Kyiv Dynamo fan movement. A post dedicated to Eduard appeared on the WBC Ultras Dynamo Facebook page.
Recall that earlier in the battles near Bakhmut, the famous Ukrainian figure skater Dmitry Sharpar died.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments