MMA World Cup winner Eduard Kostritsa died near Bakhmut

16:38 25 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Another loss for Ukrainian sports. Eduard Kostritsa, the winner of the MMA World Cup, died at the hands of the Russian invaders. A 30-year-old athlete with the call sign "Dangerous" defended Bakhmut and was killed on January 23.

The National MMA Federation of Ukraine announced the death of the famous athlete.

"Pupil of BC "Phoenix" g. Kyiv, MMA World Cup winner, European MMA vice-champion and multiple champion of Ukraine in MMA mixed martial arts in the 52.2 kg weight category. He was the soul of the company, reliable support for everyone, had a great sense of humor.

In 2019, Kostrica won a silver medal at the European MMA Championships. And in 2021, he became the owner of the World Cup in mixed martial arts in the weight of 52 kg in Prague. At that tournament in the Czech Republic, the Ukrainian team was the best in the youth team standings and the third in the adult standings.

Kostrytsia was also a member of the Kyiv Dynamo fan movement. A post dedicated to Eduard appeared on the WBC Ultras Dynamo Facebook page.

"A brave fellow and a modern Hero of Ukraine. This is how he will be remembered by all relatives and friends. Forever in the ranks," the message says.

Recall that earlier in the battles near Bakhmut, the famous Ukrainian figure skater Dmitry Sharpar died.