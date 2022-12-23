Almost 236 thousand generators were brought to Ukraine without taxes

16:59 19 December Kyiv, Ukraine

A total of 236,000 generators were delivered to Ukraine, 92% of which were brought by legal entities and 8% by individuals.



In total, 510.3 thousand power generators were delivered to Ukraine in 2022. Almost half of them - after the abolition of duties and VAT.

This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak in Telegram.



According to him, as of December 19, 235.9 thousand generators were imported to Ukraine on preferential terms with zero VAT/duty. Of these, 92% (217.3 thousand) were imported by legal entities, and 8% (18.6 thousand) - by individuals.



In Ukraine, on November 10, a Cabinet of Ministers decree came into force, according to which import duties on generators, batteries and a number of other goods are abolished.



Recall, earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that 500,000. low-power generators, but about 17 thousand large installations are needed to get through the winter.