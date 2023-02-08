Nearly 18 million Ukrainians need help - UN

14:31 08 February Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of the war in Ukraine, 17.6 million people need help, which is almost 40% of the country's population.

This was stated by the emergency assistance coordinator, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths at a meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation in Ukraine.

The tragedy continues with no end in sight. On the eve of the terrible anniversary (full-scale invasion - ed.) We still have a lot to do in terms of humanitarian assistance, and we can do more, "he said.

Griffiths noted that more than 7 thousand Ukrainian civilians, according to him, were killed. This is the data that the UN managed to confirm.

"Of course, the real figures are much higher, " the deputy general secretary said.

Vit also noted that more than eight million Ukrainians were forced to flee to neighboring countries, 5.3 million people were displaced internally - many of them live in collective centers.