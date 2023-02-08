Nearly 18 million Ukrainians need help - UN

As a result of the war in Ukraine, 17.6 million people need help, which is almost 40% of the country's population.
This was stated by the emergency assistance coordinator, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths at a meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation in Ukraine.
Griffiths noted that more than 7 thousand Ukrainian civilians, according to him, were killed. This is the data that the UN managed to confirm.
Vit also noted that more than eight million Ukrainians were forced to flee to neighboring countries, 5.3 million people were displaced internally - many of them live in collective centers.
