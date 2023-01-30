Emergency shutdowns ceased to operate in Ukraine

12:59 30 January Kyiv, Ukraine

On the territory of Ukraine, there is a deficit in the energy system, but there are no emergency shutdowns in the country. This was reported by Ukrenergo on Monday, January 30.

"All oblenergos have been brought consumption limits valid during the day ... As of the morning of January 30, emergency shutdowns caused by exceeding the limits have not yet been applied. But we remind you that if the limits are exceeded in the regions, they can be applied," the message says.

It is also indicated that the restoration of energy infrastructure facilities damaged during the massive attack on January 26 continues..



Over the weekend, several power units of power plants were taken out for repairs.