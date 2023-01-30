Emergency shutdowns ceased to operate in Ukraine

On the territory of Ukraine, there is a deficit in the energy system, but there are no emergency shutdowns in the country. This was reported by Ukrenergo on Monday, January 30.
It is also indicated that the restoration of energy infrastructure facilities damaged during the massive attack on January 26 continues..
Over the weekend, several power units of power plants were taken out for repairs.
