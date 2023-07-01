Planned forced evacuation of children from five villages in Kharkiv region

08:44 01 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Due to the frequent shelling by the Russians of the border zone of the Kharkiv region, the civilian population is suffering and dying. In this regard, the Kharkiv OVA decided to announce a forced evacuation from some settlements in the region. Especially this evacuation concerns children.. This was announced on Friday, June 30, by the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov.

"We already have an appeal from the city military administration for the forced evacuation of children from five settlements that are part of the Volchansk territorial community. This appeal is being considered and, most likely, will be accepted," Sinegubov said.

He noted that the evacuated families with children are planning to be placed in Kharkiv or other safer areas of the region.

"There are places for this," he assured.

Sinegubov pointed out that 3,500 places in university dormitories are reserved in Kharkiv, and people can live there as long as they need.

Recall that the evacuation group working in the Bakhmut direction came under fire: on May 15, the White Angels suffered as a result of a strike near Chasovoy Yar.

In the Sumy region, the evacuation of civilians from certain settlements of the Akhtyrka community has been announced.