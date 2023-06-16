The petition demanding the dismissal of Tkachenko gained the required number of votes

12:10 02 June Kyiv, Ukraine

A petition asking for the resignation of Alexander Tkachenko from the post of Minister of Culture and Information Policy gained the necessary 25,000 votes. Now Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has to consider it.



This is stated on the website of appeals to the Cabinet.



The petition was created by Yuri Shiyan on March 7. As of the morning of June 2, she received 25,224 votes.



The petition asks Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to make a submission to the Verkhovna Rada on the dismissal of Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko due to "improper performance of his official duties". Only parliament can dismiss a minister.



Culture is also trying to get a comment from the Ministry of Culture, but so far the department has not commented on the petition.