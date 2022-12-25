Clothes and books handed over: Red Cross visited Ukrainian prisoners of war

11:40 08 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited Ukrainian prisoners of war held in Russia, allowing delegates to check on their condition and treatment, relay news to their families, and provide the prisoners with books, personal hygiene items, blankets and warm clothing.



According to the press service of the ICRC, the delegates also visited the Russian military who were in Ukrainian captivity.

"These visits are an important step in the preservation of humanity in the face of the brutality of international armed conflict.. We can check how POWs are being treated and make sure families get updates.. I expect these visits to lead to more regular access to all prisoners of war," said ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric.

In particular, last week the ICRC carried out one two-day visit to Ukrainian prisoners of war, and this week another. During the same period, representatives of the Committee visited Russian prisoners of war. By the end of the month, the ICRC is planning more visits.

"ICRC teams contact the families of prisoners of war to share news from their loved ones. Most of them are short notes of love and personal news.. Some ask family members not to worry. Others ask them for cigarettes, socks and sweets.

The ICRC noted that these messages are "a lifeline for suffering relatives."

"To families: I want you to know that your loved ones are our top priority and we will not rest until we see all the prisoners of war, " Spoljarich said.

The Committee recalled that all prisoners of war have the right to regular visits from ICRC delegates in accordance with the Third Geneva Convention.