Clothes and books handed over: Red Cross visited Ukrainian prisoners of war

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited Ukrainian prisoners of war held in Russia, allowing delegates to check on their condition and treatment, relay news to their families, and provide the prisoners with books, personal hygiene items, blankets and warm clothing.
According to the press service of the ICRC, the delegates also visited the Russian military who were in Ukrainian captivity.
In particular, last week the ICRC carried out one two-day visit to Ukrainian prisoners of war, and this week another. During the same period, representatives of the Committee visited Russian prisoners of war. By the end of the month, the ICRC is planning more visits.
The ICRC noted that these messages are "a lifeline for suffering relatives."
The Committee recalled that all prisoners of war have the right to regular visits from ICRC delegates in accordance with the Third Geneva Convention.
