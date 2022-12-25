Teachers from Dagestan will Russify Ukrainian children - CNS

Russian invaders bring their teachers from Dagestan to captured Melitopol to Russify Ukrainian children. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance under the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the occupiers are experiencing a shortage of personnel.

"The invaders continue to bring their teachers to the temporarily occupied territories, who must Russify Ukrainian children. This time, teachers from Dagestan were brought to Melitopol, who are supposed to cover the shortage of personnel and engage in propaganda in the occupation schools," the report says.

The Resistance noted that the majority of Ukrainian teachers refused to cooperate with the Russians, and therefore they are forced to bring their teachers to the occupied territories, promising them increased salaries and benefits.

Earlier, the city authorities of Melitopol reported that collaborating teachers were fleeing schools.

Children in Mariupol schools are taught that their city has "always been" Russian - mayor's office