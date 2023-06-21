Water retreat after flooding: Kherson region is recovering

12:06 21 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Since the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station and the flooding of vast areas in southern Ukraine, water has begun to recede from 32 settlements in the Kherson region, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the regional military administration.



The average water level dropped to 56 centimeters, and at the moment the water has already left 32 settlements.



However, some areas, such as Kherson, Novogrednevo and Blagodatovka, still remain flooded, with a total of 595 houses affected by the flood.



The State Fire Service (GSChS) notes that on the morning of June 21, there is a gradual decrease in the water level, which currently stands at 0.25 meters (the level dropped by 1 centimeter per day).



Rescuers report that 3 settlements are still flooded on the right bank of the Dnieper River, and 17 in the temporarily occupied territory.